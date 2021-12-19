Sanitisers handed over to Ministry of Climate Change by Korea

Islamabad : The Republic of Korea has supported the Government of Pakistan’s response in controlling the outbreak and spread of COVID-19. The Korean government has already provided oxygen concentrator, ventilators, and RATs (Rapid Antigen Test) worth $300,000 to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). KOICA Alumni Association of Pakistan (KAAP) has provided 40 beds, 50 wheelchairs, and 50 stretchers in AJK, KPK, and Islamabad, says a press release.

To mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and strengthen the hygiene response system of Pakistan, the KOICA (Korea International Cooperation Agency) Pakistan office handed over 10,000 hand sanitisers to the Ministry Of Climate Change (MoCC). The purpose of providing hand sanitiser to the Ministry is to prevent the spread of infections and decrease the risk of sickness among employees, which will help in creating a safe work environment.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea said that Korean Government has been supporting Pakistan in the fight against Coronavirus because public health is the essential and fundamental basis for inclusive development.

KOICA is also implementing the project with MoCC for Enhancing Water Quality Monitoring System to Achieve SDG 6 in Pakistan for $7.4 million which is currently

under implementation. The major stakeholders of the project are MoCC (Ministry of Climate Change), PHED (Public Health Engineering Department), Punjab & KPK, PCRWR (Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources).

Capt. (r) Sikander Qayyum, Secretary MoCC has thanked the South Korean Government for its continued support towards the government of Pakistan’s efforts in overcoming COVID-19.

Seokwoong Yang (Country Director KOICA) Irfan Tariq (DG Environment), Dr. Saima Shafique (WASH Cell Coordinator), and Lee Heungsu (Deputy Country Director KOICA) attended the ceremony.