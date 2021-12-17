Three new flicks in town for movie aficionados

Preview for three films this week: Kahe Dil Jidhar, Fast and Furious 9, and No Time to Die is here.

Relatively unknown Director Jalal brings drugs, police, and journalism to Kahe Dil Jidhar. Mansha Pasha and Junaid Khan play the leads. The cast is supported by Khawaja Rashid, Atiqa Odho, and Sajid Hasan. This looks like a film made with a modest budget but it carries decent production effects. The drama revolves around a soon-to-be-turned honest police officer (Junaid Khan). Journalist (Mamsha Pasha) is to bust the drug mafia. Drug addiction is mixed with college life. Reminds us of Khel Khel Mein previewed here last week which takes campus life to Fall of Dhaka in 1971.

The new films coming after Covid carry bring to light for upcoming productions, made by young directors who are visually literate and carry technical command.

Our second film Fast and Furious 9 is a new title by director Justin Lin. It sure carries the legacy of its preceding eight series. The cast includes Vin Diesel, Kurt Russel, Helen Mirren (remember her from Queen where she played Queen Elizabeth so powerfully). It is unfortunate that now she has been reduced to play such minor and supporting roles. Filmed in the UK, USA, and Thailand, it offers new kicks and tricks in the car chase series. The stuntman who doubled for Diesel was seriously injured during filming. As for the plot, the leads must pay for their past sins. The stunts here are updated with drones and include motorcycle and car stunts (with Mirren on the driving seat) and extras smashing through large glass windows. This certainly would thrill the youth. The rest is secondary.

James Bond returns in director Cary Taji Fukunaga spy series No Time to Die. Daniel Craig who plays MI16 spy agent is seen here for the last time as he concludes playing for the seventh time.

The film carries everything in the best tradition of comedy and action, drama and horror and of course thrills, all is filmed in a slick manner. The film shines technically and with a rich production design. Weapons of mass destruction play the lead. This comes with Bond who has left behind being Bond and now wants to live a peaceful retired comfortable life in serene Jamaica but would he! No. An old friend from the CIA shows up one day and asks him to return for another mission-rescuing a kidnapped scientist.