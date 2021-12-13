Noorani remembered on 19th death anniversary

LAHORE: Speakers at a seminar have observed that country’s growing political chaos, escalated conspiracies against national unity and development, and disunity among Islamist parties require another popular and astute leader like JUP president Maulana Shah Ahmad Noorani to once again unite Islamist elements on common cause and counter conspiracies of enemies of Islam and Pakistan.

Addressing a seminar to mark 19th death anniversary of president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, World Islamic Mission and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Allama Shah Ahmad Noorani Siddiqui on Sunday, they paid homage to his sagacity and influence spanning over five decades of political career in which he stood as a towering leader to marshal Islamists against conspiracies to hijack the country from its Islamic ideology and divide religious parties through petty sectarian and political differences.

Through unanimous resolutions, the participants of the seminar stressed that Pakistani army was established for waging jihad for the sake of Allah and defending the country against the enemies of Islam and Pakistan. Hafiz Naseer Ahmad Noorani presided over the ceremony while noted speakers included JUP vice president Qari Zawar Bahadur, Prof Sultan Sikandar, Abdul Mateen Khalid, Mufti Tasadduq Hussain, Maulana Saleem Awan, Mufti Jamil Rizvi, Pir Munir Qadri, Mahr M Arshad, Maulana Ataur Rehman Naqshbandi, Maulana Mustansir Noorani and Maulana M Faizan. A large number of students and workers attended the seminar.

Allama Qari Zawar Bahadur recalled a number of occasions in Maulana Shah Ahmad Noorani’s political career where he led the struggle of Islamist forces against the issues pertaining to Qadiyanis and secular elements, especially during all the movements to restore democracy against dictators, in anti-Qadiyani movement which led to the historic legislation of ’74 declaring them as non-Muslims, in the PNA movement of ‘70s, and uniting the Islamists on the platform of MMA which proved to be the most successful Islamic alliance in country’s history.

He held the constitutional amendment for the status of Qadianis as the biggest success of Maulana Noorani and his contemporaries, and a living achievement of Islamic scholars against the enemies of Islamic ideology. He warned that enemies are again hatching conspiracies against the country, its Islamic identity and constitution, adding that Muslim majority is united and aware against their moves.

Prof Sultan Sikandar and Abdul Mateen Khalid stressed the need to create awareness regarding the conspiracies against the concept of the finality of Prophethood, and forging greater unity among the Islamic elements to counter nefarious designs.

Hafiz Naseer Ahmad Noorani announced holding more seminars and meetings to guide youths and students regarding their objectives and glorious struggle of their ancestors.