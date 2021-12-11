‘Transgenders schools being set up in different districts of Punjab’

MULTAN: A function was organised for the first time on the transgender rights on the International Human Rights Day here on Friday.

The event was held under the auspices of the South Punjab Education Department and the representatives of transgender community while teachers and students were also present. The ceremony was held at the Government Comprehensive High School.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Information Nadeem Qureshi said that educating the transgender community by the Punjab government was a unique decision of its kind. The first school was set up in Multan and now they were being extended to other districts of Punjab, including Lahore, to equip transgenders with education.

South Punjab Education Secretary Dr Ehtesham Anwar said that for the first time in the history of the country such event was organised for the transgender community. He said that the first step for the betterment of transgender people was to open the door of education for them. For this purpose, he added, we had taken practical steps and started classes in trans school. He said that no matter what the circumstances, we had to continue the journey of acquiring knowledge.

Dr Ehtesham Anwar said that separate counters had been set up in the offices for transgender people. He said that transgender community would be provided with international standard identity cards which would enable them to travel to Gulf and European countries with ease. Nadra DG Imran Ali Khan presented honorary shields to transgender teachers and students.