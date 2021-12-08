CM forms body to sort out forest issues

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday constituted a committee to sort out the issues related to Makhniyal forest area within one month’s time.

An official handout said the Hazara division commissioner would head the committee formed to come up with a way forward about the issues of the forest area in question. It said the decision was made at a meeting with the chief minister in the chair.

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Hazara division Commissioner Mutahir Zeb, Haripur deputy commissioner, Galiyat Development Authority director general and others attended the meeting.

The meeting decided to introduce legislation to ensure effective and better management of guzara forest in the province and directed the relevant officials to take necessary measures for it.

The meeting was briefed that all types of construction had been banned in the vicinity of Makhniyal forest area whereas mutations and fards were not being issued for the sale and purchase of land over there. The meeting was informed that zoning would be carried out in the forested area to protect it.

The chief minister told the meeting that banning construction activities in the Makhniyal forest area was aimed at preserving its beauty. He directed the Hazara division commissioner to come up with proposals about relaxation of the ban on issuance of mutations for the sale and purchase of land.