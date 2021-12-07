Moot on ‘role of lifestyle medicine in immunity’

Islamabad: Riphah Institute of Lifestyle Medicine, in collaboration with the Pakistan Association of Lifestyle Medicine, held their first International hybrid Conference from 2nd to 5th December on the theme ‘Role of Lifestyle Medicine in Immunity Enhancement’ in the main auditorium of I-14 Campus, Riphah International University.

About 300 plus delegates in person and more than 100 virtually attended the conference. Dr. Faisal Sultan special envoy to the prime minister said that Behaviour modification, mental health, and environmental science should be integrated in the medical system to manage disease load on the hospitals. He shared his views through a video message at the inaugural ceremony of the conference.

The conference was attended by the Chancellor, Vice-Chancellors, Deans, Directors, and head of departments of various specialties from different universities of Islamabad and Lahore. In her welcome message, Dr. Shagufta Feroz the founder of the Lifestyle Medicine movement in Pakistan explained the importance of adopting Lifestyle Medicine in our healthcare and about its global movement.

Chancellor Riphah International University Hassan Muhammad Khan emphasized teaching Lifestyle Medicine at the postgraduate and undergraduate levels. He also emphasized the importance of collaboration with all the universities teaching medicine and allied health sciences for urgently establishing this science.

Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan Vice-Chancellor of Health Services Academy said the change in people's psyche will bring change in their lifestyle and offered to collaborate in the Lifestyle Medicine movement with Riphah University.

Guest of honour Dr. Gen. Masood Ur Rehman Kiani, President PANAH, highlighted the importance of Lifestyle modification in preventive cardiology. British Lifestyle Medicine Society Rob Lawson expressed their views about the importance of a healthy lifestyle in disease prevention and management.

The chief guest, President Pakistan Medical Commission Dr. Arshad Taqi agreed to the need for preventive medicine in the form of lifestyle medicine and asked Riphah to make a plan to proceed at a bigger level. Pre-conference virtual workshops were on the psychology of happiness and the lifestyle of youth. Three days of the conference had 75 scientific articles for oral and poster presentations. 25 international and national speakers shared evidence-based researches on the role of unhealthy lifestyles in contributing to mortality and morbidity, especially non-communicable diseases.

Pakistan’s first International Board of Lifestyle Medicine exam for doctors and allied health professionals was associated with this conference. Another highlight of the conference was that Andrew Weil Centre of the University of Arizona partnered with the Pakistan Association of Lifestyle Medicine and offered free certifications on Environment Medicine to registered delegates.