NUMS faculty, students join national efforts to raise awareness of dengue

Rawalpindi : Pro Vice Chancellor Academics National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) Maj Gen (r) Saleem Ahmed Khan here on Thursday emphasised the need to raise awareness of dengue, saying, role of university students could work as a catalyst in checking its spread across the country.

He was speaking at a seminar on ‘Awareness and Stop the Transmission of the Dengue,’ which was organised by NUMS Department of Public Health at its PWD Campus here Thursday.

He said the students had a great potential and talent in running such campaigns as they had ably demonstrated through their presentations and small documentaries today. The students gave a wonderful presentation and everything was done excellently, he added.

Lauding efforts of the faculty and the students, he said, their campaign would further bolster efforts of the concerned authorities in creating awareness about dengue as precautionary measures could help prevent its spread.

He congratulated faculty members and students of Public Health, Multidisciplinary Sciences and Social Sciences & Humanities for being active in dengue awareness campaign.

He assured them of his support in future activities to promote the university’s extracurricular activities.

Pro-vice chancellor also gave away shields to the students who won different positions in inter-departmental competition in making documentaries, videos or designing dengue awareness pamphlets.