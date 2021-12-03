Lurking gunman forces UN headquarters to be cordoned off

UNITED NATIONS; United States: New York police on Thursday arrested a man holding a shotgun outside the United Nations headquarters after a tense stand-off in which roads around the venue were cordoned off.
According to a UN official speaking on condition of anonymity, the man had threatened to kill himself in front of one of the building´s main entrances. Images showed armed police surrounding him as he walked up and down the sidewalk holding the gun for more than two hours.”We have one male in custody in regard to this incident,” a NYPD spokeswoman said. UN meetings were not interrupted as police negotiated with the man before his arrest. “The UN headquarters is closed, there is police activity,” a UN spokesman told AFP.
ISLAMABAD: Field Fire and Battle Inoculation exercise was held by Okara Formation at Khairpur Tamewali Ranges. The...
ISLAMABAD: As many as 485,000 applications for new electricity connections are lying with the distribution companies ...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said an impression of...
ISLAMABAD: Initially decided by the Federal Shariat Court in 1992, Riba case has been pending before the Federal...
RAWALPINDI: A Pakistani soldier, Havaldar Muhammad Shafiq, embraced martyrdom while serving in the United Nations...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Thursday ruled for examining as to whether concession for appointments made to the...