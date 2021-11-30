UK to stop Iran becoming N-power

London: Britain will work "flat out" and keep "all options on the table" in order to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, foreign minister Liz Truss vowed on Monday. Truss met her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid for talks in London on Monday, where he will also meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
COLOMBO: Armed troops broke up Tamil memorials for Sri Lanka’s civil war dead and beat up journalists covering one...
THE HAGUE: Syria and Russia faced renewed pressure to come clean over alleged chemical weapons use as the global toxic...
Washington: The American dictionary of reference Merriam-Webster on Monday revealed "vaccine" to be its word of the...
The much-anticipated sex crimes trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite charged with grooming underage girls...
MARIB, Yemen: Forced to flee fighting in Yemen’s brutal war, Ali Yehya Hayba and his family find themselves crammed...
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Opposition parties in Kyrgyzstan cried foul on Monday after an automated count bedevilled by...