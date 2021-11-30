 
UK to stop Iran becoming N-power

By AFP
November 30, 2021
London: Britain will work "flat out" and keep "all options on the table" in order to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, foreign minister Liz Truss vowed on Monday. Truss met her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid for talks in London on Monday, where he will also meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.