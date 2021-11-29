Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday expressed sorrow over migrants who have died trying to reach Europe in search of a better life, saying they should not be "instrumentalised."
"I think of those who died crossing the English Channel, those on the borders of Belarus, many of whom are children, and those who drown in the Mediterranean. There is so much sorrow when thinking about them," the pope said during his Sunday Angelus prayer.
"I renew my heartfelt appeal to those who can contribute to the resolution of these problems, especially civil and military authorities, so that understanding and dialogue may finally prevail over any kind of instrumentalisation."
Naypyidaw, Myanmar: Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is expected to hear the verdict in her incitement trial on...
Bridgetown, Barbados: Barbados is about to cut ties with the British monarchy, but the legacy of a sometimes brutal...
bullets in Italy’s mafia ‘maxi-trial’Ag AFPLamezia Terme, Italy: A dead dolphin on a doormat and windows smashed...
Krista Michels can’t get enough of the online services that allow American shoppers to pay for everything from...
Vilnius: EU and Nato leaders on Sunday vowed to step up cooperation against hybrid threats on a visit to Lithuania...
Vienna: The long-awaited resumption of international talks in Vienna to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will take...