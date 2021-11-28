‘Tour De Waziristan’ set to start today

ISLAMABAD: A cycle race -“Tour De Waziristan” being organized to promote tourism in the tribal region of South Waziristan will kick off today in Dera Ismail Khan.

The event is being jointly organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa culture and tourism authority, Pakistan cycling federation, Frontier Corps, and local district administration to mark return of peace in the region.

As many as 100 cyclists across the country will participate in the race, and the participants will cover a total distance of 189 km in three stages in the former militancy-infested area of the province.

The race will be concluded on November 30 in South Waziristan and the winning participants will receive a prize money of Rs.300,000, stated by Haroon General, general secretary of Islamabad chapter of the Pakistan Cycling Federation.

South Waziristan is a beautiful land where peace has been restored after a lot of sacrifices rendered by the people of the region and security forces. The cycling federation wants people of the country to know that the region is completely safe for excursion and trade activities through the cycling contest with famous local cyclists in participation. “The event will not only open a new window of tourism to the region but also help create job opportunities through it”, Haroon hoped.