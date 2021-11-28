Commissioner vows to continue efforts for polio-free Pakistan

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon has assured a 13-member delegation of the Polio Oversight Board (POB) that the city administration will continue its efforts with commitment and dedication to achieve the target of eliminating the poliovirus from the city.

While chairing a meeting at his office, Memon told the delegation, which was headed by Chairman POB Chris Elias, who is also the President of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Global Development Division, that they would play their role to make Pakistan a polio-free country.

The delegation appreciated the efforts being made by the city administration and deputy commissioners, adding that their visit to this office as a token of appreciation for the administration. They hoped that together with the city administration, they could yield better outcomes and conduct better future planning for a polio-free future.

The meeting also discussed the ideas to administer polio drops to the children whose parents refused to give their children polio drops.