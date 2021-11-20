Pakistan, UK finalise readmission agreement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Kingdom on Friday finalised the the much-awaited readmission agreement to tackle illegal immigration.

Adviser to the PM on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar and British Permanent Home Secretary Mathew Rycroft finalised the negotiations on the Pakistan-UK “readmission agreement” which will ensure the return of illegal migrants who have no lawful basis to remain in the country.

The groundbreaking agreement will also ensure the sharing of criminal records between Pakistan and the United Kingdom authorities to support effective law enforcement cooperation. The agreement will be presented to the cabinet to be implemented by the end of the year, subject to cabinet’s approval. The UK is committed to working with Pakistan to develop an effective partnership on migration. During his visit, Rycroft also spoke about the UK Home Office’s new immigration system that will level the global playing field to those wishing to come to the UK. Pakistani students will benefit from new graduate routes, providing an excellent to enter into skilled roles in the UK job market.