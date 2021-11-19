Pakistani origin professor appointed UK govt’s chief economist

LONDON: An economist of Pakistani origin Dr Adnan Qadir Khan has been appointed as the Chief Economist for the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in the UK government.
The LSE’s School of Public Policy announced in a congratulatory message that their Academic Director and Professor Adnan Khan, currently a professor at the London School of Economics (LSE), has been appointed as Chief Economist at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) from January 2022. The LSE said that Dr Adnan Qadir Khan will be missed. Dr Khan has served as LSE’s professor and academic director at the School of Public Policy for several years.
Originally from Dera Ghazi Khan, Dr Khan studied engineering, philosophy and international affairs from UET and Punjab University. He worked at different positions in Pakistan. He was recruited to the Pakistan Administrative Service after standing first in the Civil Service Examination in 1995. He also stood first after completing training at the Civil Services Academy. He worked with socially-relevant theatre when in Lahore and worked with several organisations working for human rights in Pakistan. He has been a founder board member of the Center for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP) since 2010.
