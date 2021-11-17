Imran govt won’t complete five-year term: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has said those who brought Imran Khan are admitting their mistake and his government will not complete five-year term.

A reporter asked from Zardari after his appearance before an accountability court Tuesday whether the countdown of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government had started, he replied that those who brought Imran Khan are now admitting that they made a mistake and now how they will correct their mistake and only Allah Almighty knows better. “Imran Khan’s government will not complete its term,” he added.

Asked about affidavit of Justice Rana Shamim (retd), Zardari replied that we have already seen this path when tapes of Justice Qayyum (retd) with Saifur Rehman and some friends surfaced. He refused to reply to a question regarding the petition of Maryam Nazwaz, saying he will not comment on Maryam’s application as she was like my daughters.