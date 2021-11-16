Three of a family gunned down over family feud

LAHORE: A man shot dead his father-in-law and two brothers-in-law after his estranged wife refused to go with him in the Mughalpura police limits here on Monday. The suspect identified as Shahzeb alias Bao Gujjar lived near the victims’ house in Rajgarh. He had contracted love marriage with a woman identified as Aqsa three years back.

Aqsa three days back left the accused’s house and started living in her parents’ house. She was annoyed with her husband.

On the day of the incident, the accused reached the house of his in-laws and tried to reconcile with his wife. Unable to convince her to return home with him, he turned furious. After an exchange of harsh words with his in-laws, he opened firing at them.

As a result, Hamid Shah, 50, and his son Fakhar Ali Shah, 25, died on the spot. The third victim, Shah Rukh, was shifted to a nearby hospital where he also died. All the victims lived abroad and had returned home a few days back. Hamid and Fakhar worked in South Africa. Shah Rukh was studying in Turkey.

The murderer was on the run and his family members locked their house and were missing after the incident. SP Civil Lines Safdar Kazmi said teams of Crime Scene Unit and Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) have collected forensic evidence and recorded statements. They were investigating the matter and searching for the suspect. CCPO Fayyaz Ahmad Dev took notice of the incident and asked the officers concerned to submit him a report. Police removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy.