Election reforms: a poleaxe or politics

PESHAWAR: The proposed constitutional amendment aimed at election reforms has turned to be a bone got stuck into the government’s throat.

Not only the opposition, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) allies have also shown reservations over the controversial legislation.

The opposition including the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) component parties, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) of Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) of Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) of Maulana Nurrani as well as Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have been opposing reforms to the election laws from the very beginning.

They are terming, what they call the one-sided reform, as pre-poll rigging particularly conducting the next general election through electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voting right to overseas Pakistanis.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has also raised questions over the use of EVMs and the right of franchise to expatriate Pakistanis at this stage.

The government had to postpone the joint session of parliament due to the allies, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P), reluctance to support the proposed legislation.

Apparently, it seems the objection is not to the reforms but the way the PTI leadership is trying to use the legislation as a poleaxe in politics.

The amendment bill, if adopted, would remain controversial and opposition would question the legitimacy of the next elections if conducted through EVMs thus the objective of holding free and fair polls might not be accomplished.

Besides political forces, many other stakeholders are also critical of the legislation in a hurry, saying the legislation made in haste would raise questions over the legitimacy of the elections.

Critics are of the view why the PTI government is bent upon introducing election reforms without proper consultation with all the stakeholders particularly the opposition parties who would contest the elections.

There are also objections as to what necessitated the government to award the voting right to overseas Pakistanis. It raises questions that is casting vote more important to expatriates majority of whom the labour class earning their bread and butter through hard labour.

A vast majority of the overseas are earning their livelihood in the Gulf States and most of them semi-literate are least interested in exercising the right of vote.

Has the government provided them with any relief in getting air ticket or concession in expiry of visas during the Covid-19 pandemic? A sufficient number of the overseas Pakistanis lost their jobs but the government and Foreign Office did nothing for them except issue traditional statements.

It is generally believed that the government intends to make arrangements in a bid to win the next general election at all costs as it eyes on overseas Pakistanis votes along with EVMs.

Notwithstanding the expatriate living in the US, UK or Europe would be comparatively interested in casting vote but for the poor and semi-literate labourers working in the Middle East, their daily wage is of vital interest.

Any untoward incident during electioneering might cause them to lose their job and even expulsion from the concerned state, argue the critics, adding the government should concentrate on the working conditions and facilities at the consulate and embassy level if it is really interested in their welfare.