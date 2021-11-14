Cops with immoral attitude have no place in police: IG

LAHORE : Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that those who adopt inhuman/immoral attitude towards the accused while in custody have no place in Punjab Police.

Supervisory officers should ensure departmental and legal action against officers and personnel in such cases on priority basis. He directed RPO Gujranwala to conduct a self-inquiry into the incident of inhumane treatment of the accused who were kept naked at Rasool Nagar outpost of Alipur Chattha police station and submit a report of the incident to the Central Police Office within three days.

According to details, the video of the accused who were kept at Rasool Nagar picket of Alipur Chattha Police station Gujranwala is almost two months old. Upon receiving the report, IG Punjab took notice of the incident and suspended concerned police station SHO, picket incharge Rasool Nagar, Muharrar and other staff involved in it.

Directing all RPOs and DPOs of the province, Rao Sardar Ali Khan further said that interrogation of accused at the check post is not allowed and interrogation of accused should be done only in police station. In case of violation, the officers and concerned officers should prepare themselves for strict departmental and legal action. Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident in which a man was shot dead by the police personnel for not stopping vehicle at a check post in Kasur. RPO Sheikhupura has been directed to submit report of incident within 48 hours. IG Punjab has directed RPO Sheikhupura to complete the inquiry into the incident as soon as possible and take strict legal and departmental action against responsible without any delay. On the orders of IG Punjab, all involved officials have been arrested after lodging a case and provision of justice to the affected families is being ensured on priority basis.

Furthermore, IG Punjab also took notice of death of an accused while taking him to the police station after arrest in Dera Ghazi Khan. RPO DG Khan has been directed to inquire into matter and submit report. Rao Sardar Ali Khan ordered to conduct an inquiry after suspension of SHO Kot Chhatta police station and officials involved in the incident. He further directed for immediate post mortem of deceased and RPO DG Khan should review all aspects of the incident and submit the report.

IG Punjab, while instructing said that torture or killing of accused under detention is not acceptable in any case and there should be no delay in taking action against officials responsible for such incidents. Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed RPO DG Khan for redressal of affected families and no effort should be spared in providing justice to them.