Naval chief visits Kuwait, meets military dignitaries

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, who is on an official visit to Kuwait, on Friday called on Deputy Director of General Directorate for Coast Guard Brigadier General Saleh Al-Fojeri, Under Secretary National Guard Lieutenant General Hashem Abdul Razzaq Al-Rifai, H.E Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah and Commander Kuwait Naval Forces Brigadier General Hazza Al-Alati separately.

Upon arrival at Sabah Al-Ahmad Naval Base, the Chief of the Naval Staff was received by the Deputy Director of General Directorate for Coast Guard, where he was presented a ceremonial ‘Guard of Honour’.

During the meeting with Deputy Director of General Directorate for Coast Guard Brigadier General Saleh Al-Fojeri, regional maritime security and professional matters of mutual interest were discussed.

The Naval chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts and various initiatives for ensuring maritime security in the region. The Deputy Director of General Directorate for Coast Guard appreciated Pakistan Navy’s initiatives in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and acknowledged significance of strong bilateral naval collaboration.

Earlier, during the separate meetings with Under Secretary National Guard at the National Guard Headquarters and Chief of General Staff of Kuwait Armed Forces at the Army General Staff Headquarters, professional matters of mutual interest, including bilateral defence collaboration were deliberated.

The dignitaries, while acknowledging the significance of strong bilateral military cooperation in diverse realms, stressed on enhancing collaborations in expanded military domains. Later, during the visit at Muhammad Al-Ahmad Naval Base, the Chief of the Naval Staff called on Commander Kuwait Naval Forces Brigadier General Hazza Al-Alati. Both the dignitaries discussed the matters of mutual naval collaboration, including Regional Maritime Security Patrols and participation in the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).

The Commander of Kuwait Naval Forces lauded the significant efforts of Pakistan Navy in the realm of maritime security in the region. The Naval chief was also given operational briefing regarding the operational capabilities of Kuwaiti Naval Forces. The visit of the Naval chief will further boost and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and navies in particular.