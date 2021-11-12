OIC delegation visits LoC, briefed on Indian atrocities

RAWALPINDI: OIC Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir, Ambassador Yousef Aldobeay and Assistant Secretary-General (Humanitarian Affairs), Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakheet visited Muzaffarabad and the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday.

They were accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising five senior diplomats from Muslim countries including Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Sudan and the Maldives. The delegation on Thursday visited Thotha Refugees Camp where they were briefed on elaborate measures taken for the socio-economic well-being of the inhabitants who had fled from Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

Delegates also visited Vocational Training Centre and interacted with the refugees. Later, the delegation met the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan and was apprised of the security monitoring mechanism along LoC and prevalent situations.

During the visit, the delegation also met the President and PM of AJ& K besides meetings with representatives of various political parties and members of civil society. The delegation thanked the Government of Pakistan for affording a visit to LoC and AJ&K and getting an eyewitness account of the situation along LoC and the impact of Indian atrocities on Kashmiris.