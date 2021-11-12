Football tournament kicks off in Tank

TANK: First All Pakistan Prime Minister Peace Football Tournament 2021, organised by Pakistan Sports and Culture Federation Tank (PSCFT) kicked off here at Town Hall ground on Thursday.

The opening ceremony was held, with Frontier Corps (FC) Sector Commander South Brigadier Naiknam Muhammad Baig as chief guest.

Commanding Officer of 25 Sindh Regiment Lieutenant Colonel Sher Alam Khan, District Sports Officer Asif Nawaz Gandapur and President PSCFT Sheikh Safiullah Khan were also present on the occasion.

A large number of people from civil society, local political leaders, journalists, football team players and fans attended the event.

On the occasion, Brigadier Naiknam Muhammad Baig and Commanding Officer of 25 Sindh Regiment Lt Col Sher Alam Khan appreciated the role of the local youth in ensuring special cooperation in organising the games at the local level.