WSF AGM to be held virtually

KARACHI: World Squash Federation (WSF) has backtracked from its earlier decision to hold its 51st Annual General Meeting in Islamabad fearing covid-19 related restrictions.

The WSF in April this year allotted the hosting rights of its 51st AGM to Pakistan and scheduled it in Islamabad from November 22-28 with legend Jahangir Khan as its ambassador.

But the WSF has suddenly converted the AGM into a virtual meeting considering traveling and quarantine restrictions being in place in various countries across the world.

“The WSF Board has decided to organise a virtual AGM due to the travel restrictions imposed on many countries and the quarantine that may result from travelling back from Pakistan,” said Sean Warden, the WSF Administration Coordinator, in communication with ‘The News’.

“It was then decided to allow our MNFs [member national federations] to attend virtually and not physically to ensure a robust attendance at our AGM 2021,” he added.

Pakistan was excited to host the WSF AGM for the first time in history along with a conference lasting a day and a half before the AGM featuring high-level speakers from across the sporting world.

Representatives from more than 40 national federations were expected to attend the 51st WSF AGM.

WSF President Zena Wooldridge had said: “It makes sense to start our second half-century of WSF AGMs there.”

WSF Emeritus President Jahangir Khan had said: “Having participated in WSF meetings in different locations during my tenure with WSF, it is indeed a great pleasure and honour to host the WSF in my home country and to be its ambassador.”