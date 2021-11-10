Aiding the ailing

The international community must deliver on its pledge for rendering more than one billion dollars in humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan. International donors should not associate humanitarian assistance with how the Taliban are and what they are saying or doing. Humanitarian aid must continue for the foreseeable future to prevent a catastrophe in a place where people are already forced to sell their children just to put food on the table. Some ongoing issues such as food insecurity, drought conditions, the growing number of IDPs, and the mounting impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic require unobstructed aid. The US and its allies should ensure that humanitarian assistance is maintained and goes undisrupted.
Usama Mughal
Kandhkot
