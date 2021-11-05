Celebrating Diwali

The world, including Pakistan, celebrated Diwali yesterday (Nov 4). On this auspicious occasion, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone. According to Hinduism, Diwali is associated with the heroic return of Shri Ram along with his beloved wife Sita and brother Lakshman to Audhiya after defeating the powerful king, Ravana. The whole area was lit with colourful lights to welcome them.

This ancient festival gives a positive message that no matter how deep the dark night of oppression and despair is, a ray of light will definitely end the darkness one day. It demonstrates the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and truth over falsehood.

Unfortunately, festivals of non-Muslims – including Diwali – are not given due importance in Pakistan. Our elders told us that during the British era, there were many public holidays in connection with local religions. A now-viral post on social media claims that in 1953, citizens of then East and West Pakistan were given holidays on the eve of Holi, Easter, Basant, Besakhi, Dussehra and Diwali. Even today, the governments of India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Nepal, Fiji, Mauritius and other countries announce gazetted holidays on Diwali and other Hindu festivals.

The patriotic Hindu community in Pakistan is the country’s largest non-Muslim minority community. Even though the provincial governments are trying to facilitate the Hindu community to celebrate Diwali, there is a dire need to take necessary action at the federal level. A few years ago, I had tried to legislate in parliament for public holidays on religious festivals of non-Muslim communities. I remember the comments of the then-speaker of the National Assembly that Pakistan already has more public holidays than in other countries. Similarly, some people also expressed concerns over holidays for such festivals in a Muslim-majority country.

Every country declares public holidays in view of national history, cultural values, religious traditions and social significance. The main purpose is to promote social harmony. I think that had the government declared a public holiday across Pakistan yesterday, it would have sent a positive message that the state respects the importance of a major religious festival of the Hindu community and helped people understand the real message of celebrating the festival.

This way, we could have shown to the international community that the people of Pakistan are united regardless of the majority-minority debate. Such initiatives also lead to ensure respect to all religions and mutual understanding of other faiths.

The role of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SPB) in bringing vulnerable minorities to the mainstream has always been laudable. Recently, the participation of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed as a special guest in a Navratri festival held in Hyderabad was highly appreciated both nationally and internationally. He delivered a strong message that minority communities are not at the mercy of extremist elements and that the highest institutions of the state stand with oppressed citizens and is committed to ensure that minority communities also enjoy the status of equal citizens of Pakistan as per the constitution.

Last year, the samadhi (tomb) of a great philanthropist and saint, Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj, located in Teri, Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was targeted by a mob of miscreants. The good news is that the Teri temple and samadhi, the holiest places for the Hindu community, have been restored on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Also, the chief justice, at the invitation of the Pakistan Hindu Council, is going to visit the place to take part in the Diwali celebrations that will be held on Monday (Nov 8). We must struggle to restore public holidays on Diwali and other non-Muslim festivals in today’s Pakistan.

The writer is a member of the National Assembly and patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council.

Twitter: @RVankwani