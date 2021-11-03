FTO for ending tax harassment

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) said on Tuesday the apex trade body would support Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) in its efforts to end harassment.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, president FPCCI commended the efforts of office of Federal Tax Ombudsman of Pakistan in attempting to eradicate corruption and harassment by the tax collection machinery of FBR.

“FTO has rightfully identified the practices in FBR responsible for issuing fake, forged, illegitimate and fictitious notices to the business community and their banks to unlawfully take access to their bank details, transactions and balances, Maggo said.

He added that it is surprising the accountability being carried out by the FTO without any fear, interference and vested interests in this regard, for which the investigation be done and exemplary punishments be given by FTO to tax officials found responsible on account of issuing fake and unauthorized notices by tax officials to access bank accounts; instead of r

ecommending FBR to probe the misuse of authorities by its own tax officials; which internal inquiries by FBR in most of cases remain dormant and inconclusive.

FPCCI chief applauded the assertions by FTO that FBR needs to devise Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for invoking the Section 176; else, it will continue to indulge in maladministration at the expense of business community.