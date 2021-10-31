Rajnath threatens to cross Pak border to check ‘terrorism’

NEW DELHI: Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said Pakistan had been shown that action against terrorism would be taken not only on this side of the border “but also on their side, if needed”.

“People used to say if Article 370 is abolished the entire Kashmir will burn. All in all, Jammu and Kashmir is peaceful except for a few incidents,” Rajnath said at the valedictory session of a national conference on ‘Delivering democracy: Reviewing two decades of Narendra Modi as head of government’, reported foreign media.

He said Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu region had been witnessing a rise in infiltration attempts since June, resulting in the killing of nine terrorists in separate encounters. “Pakistan is not able to gather any support on Kashmir. Earlier, if there were terrorist incidents, there used to be talks regarding giving ‘safe passage’ to them. Now, the situation has changed. Our government has said clearly that terrorism and talks cannot go hand in hand,” he asserted.