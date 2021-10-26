Cold, dry forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with cold and dry conditions was witnessed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said a westerly wave was prevailing over upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most plain areas of the country while cold in hilly areas. However, cloudy weather and thunderstorm light rain/drizzle was expected at few places in central Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -03°C while in Lahore, minimum temperature dropped to 15°C and maximum was 27.2°C.
