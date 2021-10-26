Govt, establishment on same page: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the government and the establishment are on the same page. The general elections will be held in 2023.

The negotiations between the government and the TLP are a good sign, because the solution to problems lies in negotiations. Pakistan will get GSP Plus status for another 10 years. He was talking to the media persons after inaugurating a tree planting drive with Begum Perveen Sarwar at Governor’s House here on Monday.

The governor said that the opposition could never be happy. He said that so far as the relationship between the government and the establishment was concerned, both were on the same page and all were working together for the development and prosperity of the country. He advised the opposition to play its role in strengthening the democracy in the country instead of protesting against the government. Replying to a question, Chaudhry Sarwar said that inflation was a big issue at the moment; therefore, the government was going to give targeted subsidy to the people and the government was trying to give relief to as many people as possible, adding that the federal and Punjab governments had also launched other projects, including the Ehsaas programme to provide relief to the masses.

Responding to a question regarding his visit to Europe, Chaudhry Sarwar said that during his visit to Europe, he held meetings with more than 30 members of the European Parliament, including four vice-presidents, adding that his meetings had been successful in all respects. He said that he was confident that despite all the conspiracies of India, Pakistan would get GSP Plus status for another 10 years which would benefit Pakistan at least more than 4 billion dollars annually and so far GSP Plus status has benefitted Pakistan economy with 24 billion dollars. He said that during his visit to Europe, everyone appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghanistan's peace process. He said that Pakistan was playing a positive role in establishing peace in the world, including Afghanistan under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that a tree planting drive had been inaugurated at Governor’s House under which 2,000 saplings were being planted in Governor’s House. He said that tree plantation work done in Imran Khan's government had no precedent in the past. On this occasion, the governor also cut the cake in celebration of Pakistan's victory in the T20 World Cup against India and appreciated the performance of all the players.