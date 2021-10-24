361 dengue cases reported from Lahore

LAHORE : Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Imran Sikandar Baloch while reviewing the current situation of dengue in the province said that as many as 546 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province during the last 24 hours.

He said that out of 546 cases 361 confirmed cases are reported from Lahore. On Saturday, he directed the Department to intensify the dengue prevention activities across the Punjab.

In this regard, he appealed to take special care of cleanliness and no garbage should be thrown in open places and Monsoon rains season have also started. Precautionary measures against Dengue are very important. Citizens should be more responsible in preventing Dengue during monsoon; especially rainwater should not accumulate in residential areas.

He said 47 cases are reported from Rawalpindi, 18 from Sheikhupura, 16 from Gujranwala, 15 from Faisalabad, 11 from Kasur and 8 from Khushab, 7 from Muzaffargarh and 6 from Sargodha and Sialkot. Similarly, 5 dengue patients were reported from Bhakkar and 4 from Attock. So far this year, 9,491 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the whole province while 6,294 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from Lahore so far.

Four deaths were reported from Punjab in 24 hours taking total to 29. Three of the deceased patients were from Lahore while one was from Faisalabad. A total of 2,286 patients are admitted across Punjab out of which 1,294 patients are admitted in hospitals of Lahore, while 992 patients are admitted in hospitals of other cities of Punjab.

While talking about availability of beds for dengue patients in hospitals of Punjab, Health Secretary Imran Sikandar said that 4,846 beds are currently allocated for dengue in hospitals across Punjab. A total of 2,286 patients are under treatment on dengue allocated beds in Punjab while 1,294 beds are currently occupied by dengue patients in Lahore. In last 24 hours 446,880 indoor locations were checked across the Punjab while 105,631 outdoor locations were checked, while larvae were destroyed from 2,081 locations. In Lahore 65,288 indoor places were checked for dengue larvae 10,095 outdoor locations were checked and 1,371 positive containers were destroyed.

In this regard, Secretary Imran Sikandar said that precautionary measures against dengue should also be taken besides of taking precautionary measures against Corona epidemic. He appealed to all the religious scholars of Punjab to inform the worshipers coming to the mosques about the prevention of dengue further said do not allow the storage of water at indoor and outdoor places; as hygiene can prevent dengue mosquito breeding.

Be a responsible citizen by keep your surroundings neat and clean. He further said that the public is requested to extend full cooperation to the health department teams if they come to your home or business centers for the checking of dengue larvae, as dengue can be very fatal and is a very dangerous fever which can cause death.