ITP issues traffic alert amid protest call

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Friday issued a traffic alert for the city amid a protest call with the purpose to avoid inconvenience to the citizens.
According to the police, traffic going to Rawalpindi from 9th Avenue Islamabad and from Faizabad was diverted to IJP Road as diversion was placed for both sides of traffic at 9th Avenue Signal from and to Stadium Road Rawalpindi.
Diversion was also placed for both sides of traffic at Murree Road, Faiz-ul-Islam stop, from and to Faizabad.
Alternatively, traffic going from Islamabad to Murree Road Rawalpindi was diverted to Islamabad Highway.
Similarly, diversion was placed for both sides of traffic from Express Chowk to D Chowk at Jinnah Avenue and NADRA Chowk and Ayub Chowk was used for Red Zone entry and exit.
Diversion was made for traffic from Islamabad Highway to IJP Road at Sohan Stop and traffic was diverted alternatively to Faisal Avenue.
Police said that additional deployment was also made on the main and busy avenues of Islamabad to guide road users. FM Radio 92.4 disseminated messages about the situation on roads.
