660KV Matiari-Lahore transmission project: Chinese company awaits CoD certificate from NTDC for final tariff

ISLAMABAD: A Chinese company that completed the CPEC’s flagship project of Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Project and managed to start commercial operations on September 1, 2021 is terribly upset as despite lapse of 52 days MD NTDC (National Transmission Despatch Company) has not provided the certificate to notify the CoD, mandatory for fixing the final tariff.

The NTDC held a CoD ceremony on September 30, 2021, which was graced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, but the Chinese company could not get the CoD certificate which is a mandatory requirement by NEPRA. The agitated Pak Matiari-Lahore Transmission Company (Pvt.) Ltd (PMLTC), the subsidiary of Chinese state owned company State Grid, repeated letters, including one to Chairman Board of Directors of NTDC on October 18, 2021 besides informing the additional secretary, joint secretary at Power Division and Managing Director of PPIB (Private Power and Infrastructure Board) of the problem that NTDC has not issued the CoD certificate required for one-time adjustment of tariff, but they remain unmoved.

Azaz Ahmad, MD NTDC, told the scribe that the third party contractors -- independent engineers-- have already validated the Matiari project and CoD is deemed as self-implementing. He said the PMLTC sent its first invoice to NTDC, which is undergoing process of approval. Azaz also said that NEPRA has not asked NTDC to provide the CoD certificate nor the PMLTC has annexed Nepra’s demand for that, along with its letter.

The project achieved Commercial Operation Date (started commercial operations) on September 1, 2021. The letter says NEPRA has sought NTDC's confirmation of COD for processing one-time adjustment of tariff, and issuance for official gazette for the pre-COD

tariff.

The Chinese company (PMLTC) wants NTDC to issue a letter to all stakeholders, including PPIB, NEPRA, and CPPA-G, notifying its achieving Commercial Operation Date, so the tariff is officially notified and approved without any hindrance.