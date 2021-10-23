Sherpao leads rally against price hike

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Friday lambasted the federal government for being unable to give relief to the people in the face of rising inflation.

Addressing a well-attended gathering at Gulbahar locality in Peshawar city to mark the 9th foundation day of his party, he held the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government responsible for the miseries being faced by the people.

“The recent increase in tariff of the petroleum products further pushed up inflation,” he remarked. The hall, where the event took place, was packed to capacity. The venue for the public meeting was adorned with tri-colour party flags and banners carrying slogans.

Aftab Sherpao said the time had come for the top leadership of the political parties to lead protests against soaring price-hike to put pressure on the government to ease the difficulties of the people.

Lending all-out support to the Pakistan Democratic Movement, he said his party would also start staging protests from today to chide the rulers for failing to rein in inflation and mitigate the sufferings of the have-nota.

Demanding the prime minister to resign, he called for holding a free and fair election to allow the electorate to elect their true representatives to help address the challenges facing the country.

“This government has failed on all fronts. The country is under huge debt. The economy is failing. The rupee is going down,” he noted with concern. The PTI government, QWP leader maintained, lacked the vision and the ability to meet the challenges and overcome the crises.