Israeli PM holds first talks with Putin

MOSCOW: Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first on Friday for talks expected to focus on Iran.

Naftali took office in June, following Benjamin Netanyahu who was in power for 12 years and had close ties with Putin. Russian state television aired footage of the pair meeting ahead of the talks in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

Putin said the two countries have "unique" ties and hoped for "continuity" of the "trusting relationship" he developed with Israel’s previous government. Bennett told Putin that Israel views him as "a true friend of the Jewish people" and praised the Soviet war effort in fighting Nazi Germany.