Two elderly men, teenage boy killed

A man allegedly killed his father and injured his mother in a family conflict in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Friday. Rescuers transported the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the deceased was identified as 65-year-old Haji Suleman and the woman as Daulat Bibi, 60.

According to Aziz Bhatti police, Daud was a drug addict and he returned home from a rehabilitation centre after treatment. He beat up his father and injured his mother when his father refused to give him money that he asked for. The suspect managed to flee after committing the crime.

Man found dead

An elderly man was found dead at his house within the limits of Pak Colony police station. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy where he was identified as 60-year-old Ahmed, son of Umar. The police said he was a drug addict; however, a knife was found lying near his body.

Teenage boy killed

A teenage boy was killed in Landhi. The Sukkan police said the boy was stabbed to death by unknown persons during a scuffle over unexplained reasons. The body was taken to the JPMC where he was identified as 19-year-old Omar Zaman.