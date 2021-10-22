 
Friday October 22, 2021
England’s Sibley drops out of Lions tour of Australia

Sports
AFP
October 22, 2021

LONDON: Dom Sibley has withdrawn from the England Lions tour of Australia, it was announced Thursday in a move that effectively ended the Warwickshire opener’s hopes of being involved in the upcoming Ashes series.

An England and Wales Cricket Board statement said: “After much thought and consideration, Warwickshire batter Dom Sibley has made the decision not to tour Australia with the England Lions.

