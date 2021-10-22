Financial aid paid to complainants

LAHORE: On the direction of Punjab Ombudsman Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, dues worth Rs3.92 million have been paid to complainants belonging to different districts along with the fulfillment of legal rights by provincial government departments.

Tayyaba Bibi of Kasur complained to the office of Ombudsman Punjab that her father had died during service as Chowkidar with the food department. She had approached the food department for the provision of financial assistance and the creation of an OSD post but to no avail. Upon the direction of the office of Ombudsman Punjab, the Kasur Food Department created the OSD post along with the provision of Rs 2.26 lakh as pending dues and financial assistance valuing Rs 1.6 million to the applicant.

In a similar case, the provincial local government and community development department has provided Rs1.6 million as financial aid to the applicant Fouzia Bibi, widow of Mahboob of Minchinabad tehsil, Bahawalnagar district and posted her son Ali Bahadur as Naib Qasid. In a separate case, Ayesha Arif, widow of Arif Mahmood, has been given Rs5 lakhs as a death grant by Punjab Workers Welfare Board Lahore on the direction of the Ombudsman Punjab.