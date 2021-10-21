SC seeks report on security lapse in APS attack

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday sought a report from the federal government over the security lapse in a terrorist attack on the Army Public School (APS), Peshawar, in 2014, killing about 150 people, including 132 children.

A two-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard a suo motu case regarding the 2014 APS massacre. The court summoned on the next date of hearing Attorney General Khalid Javed and Amanullah Kanrani, the amicus curie (friend of the court). During the hearing, the parents of the APS children demanded strict action against people responsible for security failure. They contended that no action has been taken so far against those responsible for negligence due to which their children were killed. They said although terrorists involved in the incident were punished, those required to ensure security were not taken to task.

The parents held former Army chief General Raheel Sharif, ex-DG ISI Zaheerul Islam, former chief minister KP Pervez Khattak, former federal minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and the former corps commander Peshawar responsible for the incident and demanded action against them.

The court then adjourned the hearing for date-in-office (indefinite period) and directed the AG to submit a report pertaining to the stance of the government over the demand of the parents. Later, talking to the media outside the court, the parents said they have given the court names of those responsible for the APS massacre. They said these people have not yet been interrogated. They questioned as to how the terrorists managed to enter Pakistan through Afghanistan and who were responsible for this. They questioned when a threat alert was issued to the then Interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, what he did in this regard. They said the Supreme Court is their last hope for getting justice for their children.