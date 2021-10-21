Women’s safety app launched

LAHORE: Begum Parveen Sarwar has said that a civilized society cannot be built without providing protection to women.

She was addressing the inaugural function of 'Women Safety Wall' organised by the Department of Gender Studies, Punjab University. In her address, Begum Parveen Sarwar said it is because of ‘our security agencies that we move around freely’.

She said the government was taking steps to ensure safety of women. She advised the students to inform others about the safety app as well. Officers from different departments concerned and faculty members also addressed the function. Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar said that protection of women is essential for socio-economic development.

He said that the steps taken by the government for the protection of women were commendable. He said that all should work together for the prevention of human problems. Asim Jasra and Fakhra Irshad gave a detailed presentation on the use of Women Safety App.

They said that more than one lac women are using this app. Syed Kausar Abbas said that one should prove to be a civilised citizen by cooperating with the police. Syed Kausar Abbas said that more and more students would get the opportunity to benefit from Safety Wall at Punjab University.

Dr Ra’ana Malik thanked the participants and said that balance in the society would continue to play a role for gender relations. "Using a safety app will boost women's sense of security," she said.