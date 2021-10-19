 
Tuesday October 19, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Two deaths, 279 dengue cases in Punjab

National
October 19, 2021

LAHORE: Around two patients died from dengue fever in Punjab, while 279 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province out of which 204 from Lahore in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,809 patients were admitted across Punjab out of which 854 patients were admitted in hospitals of Lahore, while 955 patients were admitted in hospitals of other cities of Punjab.

More From National
More From Latest