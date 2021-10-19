 
Tuesday October 19, 2021
Sarkozy allies on trial for alleged polling fraud in France

World
AFP
October 19, 2021

Paris: Five aides and allies of former ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy were set to go on trial on Monday for allegedly misusing public money and cronyism, adding to the former head of state’s legal problems.

Sarkozy’s former chief of staff Claude Gueant and ex-advisor and consultant Patrick Buisson are among those charged over the attribution of multi-million-euro contracts for polling services.

