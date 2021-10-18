Man arrested for ‘killing’ brother

PESHAWAR: Police arrested the prime accused, soon after the alleged kidnapping and murder of a Christian man in the limits of the Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station.

Superintendent of Police (SP)-City Atiq Shah on Sunday told reporters that one Naqash Masih was killed in the limits of the Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station. He said the killers also staged the drama that he had been kidnapped.

The SP city said that police during the investigation arrested the deceased’s brother identified as Zubair. He said the brother confessed to the crime, saying he had shot Naqash dead due to frequent arguments and clashes with him.