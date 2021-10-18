Governor’s House opens to families

PESHAWAR: The Governor’s House was opened to families on Sunday in connection with the Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) as a large number of people, including women and children, visited the premises and enjoyed walking in the sprawling British-era building. They were entertained with langar specially prepared for the visitors.
Governor Shah Farman mingled with the visitors, including families and students. Talking to the visitors, the governor said celebrating Ashar-e-Rahmatul Lil Aalameen (SAW) was aimed at showing the world as how much the Muslims loved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
He said the Muslims would not hesitate to render any sacrifice for protecting the honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said the Governor’s House would remain open for public for three days (Sunday-Tuesday). He said special mahafils of Hamd and Naat would be held.
Langar (food) for visitors would be available and the premises would be illuminated, he added.
The visitor appreciated the move to open the Governor’s House for families and celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW).
