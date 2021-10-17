Govt has ideal relations with all institutions: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said the present government has ideal relations with all the institutions and he can pray for the patience of those who are not in the government.

"The desire of the opposition to end the government cannot be fulfilled. There is no threat to the government by the opposition. It will fulfill its constitutional term." He predicted that PTI would win the next election and run the next government as well.

Qureshi said coronavirus has affected the world economy, that is why the rise in oil prices in the world market has forced us to increase the prices of petroleum products, but still the government is trying its best to minimize the price hike load.

He said that inflation is a big challenge to the present government and it is striving hard to control inflation caused due to internal and external factors and strategies are being worked out in this regard.

Expressing these views while addressing meetings at various places in his constituency NA-156, he said: "We want peace in the region, especially in Afghanistan. “Pakistan wants a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. Establishing peace is essential for the development and prosperity of the region.”

Qureshi said we want the economic situation in Afghanistan not to deteriorate. Some forces want to exploit the Afghan situation. “Pakistan has informed the international community about such anti-peace forces and we will continue conciliatory efforts for peace in the region,” he added.

Earlier, addressing the Sirat-un-Nabi Conference organized by the district administration in Multan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the model of the beauty of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a beacon for all mankind. “By following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), we can counter every challenge, including Islamophobia, which is a cause of concern nowadays, and the Muslim Ummah must unite to deal with such petty challenges,” he said.