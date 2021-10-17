Myanmar junta chief excluded from Asean summit

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei: Myanmar’s junta chief will be excluded from an upcoming Asean summit, the group said on Saturday, a rare rebuke as concerns rise over the military government’s commitment to defusing a bloody crisis.
Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations agreed at an emergency meeting late Friday that a "non-political representative" for Myanmar would be invited to the October 26-28 summit, current Asean chair Brunei said in a statement. The decision effectively excluded junta leader Min Aung Hlaing.
RIYADH: The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s government said on Saturday it had killed 160 Huthi rebels in...
STOCKHOLM: Swedish activist Greta Thunberg on Saturday said upcoming climate talks in Glasgow, billed as humanity’s...
UNITED KINGDOM: The fatal stabbing of British lawmaker David Amess was a terrorist incident with possible links to...
BEIJING: Three astronauts successfully docked with China’s new space station on Saturday on what is set to be...
ROME: Tens of thousands of Italians called for a ban on the extreme right as they rallied in Rome on Saturday after...
SYDNEY: A thief in a tractor has led police on a destructive chase through suburban streets and onto train lines in...