Myanmar junta chief excluded from Asean summit

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei: Myanmar’s junta chief will be excluded from an upcoming Asean summit, the group said on Saturday, a rare rebuke as concerns rise over the military government’s commitment to defusing a bloody crisis.

Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations agreed at an emergency meeting late Friday that a "non-political representative" for Myanmar would be invited to the October 26-28 summit, current Asean chair Brunei said in a statement. The decision effectively excluded junta leader Min Aung Hlaing.