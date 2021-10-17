Austrian coalition govt can still work together

ZURICH: Newly installed Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said the country's ruling coalition is on "thin ice" but could still work together after his predecessor Sebastian Kurz quit last week.
Kurz stepped down a week ago at the behest of his junior coalition partner, the Greens, after prosecutors placed him and nine others under investigation on suspicion of breach of trust, corruption and bribery.
Schallenberg, also a member of Kurz's conservative OVP party, launched a media blitz over the weekend, giving interviews to 13 newspapers and saying he wanted to repair the shattered trust between the OVP and the Greens and to continue to govern until the next general election, due by 2024.
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei: Myanmar’s junta chief will be excluded from an upcoming Asean summit, the group said on...
RIYADH: The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s government said on Saturday it had killed 160 Huthi rebels in...
STOCKHOLM: Swedish activist Greta Thunberg on Saturday said upcoming climate talks in Glasgow, billed as humanity’s...
UNITED KINGDOM: The fatal stabbing of British lawmaker David Amess was a terrorist incident with possible links to...
BEIJING: Three astronauts successfully docked with China’s new space station on Saturday on what is set to be...
ROME: Tens of thousands of Italians called for a ban on the extreme right as they rallied in Rome on Saturday after...