PPP to hold Karsaz attack anniversary gathering today

The Pakistan Peoples Party is all set to organise a major public meeting at the Bagh-e-Jinnah on Sunday (today) to commemorate the anniversary of people who were killed in a terrorist attack that targeted Benazir Bhutto’s homecoming parade near Karsaz on October 18, 2007.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the public gathering along with the other central leaders of the party. The party is organising the meeting on October 17 instead of October 18 in view the sanctity of 11th Rabi-ul-Awwal in the Islamic calendar.

The PPP chairman is likely to announce the next strategy of his party’s protest movement against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The leaders, lawmakers, office-bearers, activists and supporters of the PPP will attend the public meeting from all over Sindh.

A 120 feet long, 60 feet wide, and 50 feet high stage has been assembled for the public meeting. Special arrangements have been made for traffic control and the parking of vehicles around the venue. Special entry and exit gates have been established for male and female participants.

Volunteers belonging to the subsidiary organisations of the PPP will perform duties to assist the police, traffic police, law-enforcement agencies and district administration in making elaborate arrangements for the meeting.

PPP Karachi president Saeed Ghani, who is also Sindh information and labour minister, said the public meeting would act as a public referendum against the present rulers, who, he said, had been constantly unveiling anti-people policies. Last year, the 18th October’s public meeting was organised under the aegis of the Pakistan Democratic Movement opposition.