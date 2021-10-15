World Sight Day observed at HMC

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Institute of Community Ophthalmology (PICO) of Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) on Thursday observed World Sight Day and arranged an awareness seminar on the importance of eye care.

A noted ophthalmologist and director PICO, Prof Dr Sanaullah Jan, said this year the theme is “LOVE YOUR EYES.”

PICO is a leading institute of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa specialised in eye healthcare and education.

KP’s Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra, also holding the portfolio of health ministry as an additional charge, attended the event as chief guest.

Medical Director Dr. Shehzad Akbar, Hospital Director Dr. Shehzad Faisal, Director PICO Prof Sanaullah Jan, Prof Muhammad Daud Khan, Dean PGMI Dr Muhammad Arif, Dean Khyber Girls Medical Collage (KGMC) Professor Dr Zahid Aman, faculty members and students of KGMC and PGMI attended the event.

Taimur Jhagra appreciated the efforts of Hayatabad Medical Complex for delivering best health care services to the people of the province especially during the Pandemic.

He claimed the HMC is one of the best institutes among the public sector hospitals of the province. He, however, didn’t elaborate on the services that differentiates HMC from other public sector hospitals.

The minister, however, claimed that the HMC had got specialised doctors, surgeons and health experts and this must be continued to beat other private hospitals.

Taimur Jhagra said that they would now witness results of health reforms as all the MTIs have got the best people in the Board of Governors and merit has been ensured while their selection.

He, however, ignored the two important sectors, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission (KPHCC) and Health Foundation, both governed by the board of governors appointed by Taimur Jhagra but they miserably failed to deliver.

On the Importance of World Sight Day, Taimur Jhagra said that the government would support every development related to any of the health facilities.

“The present government does not have budget issues and PICO and HMC will get a budget as per their demand,” he added.

He also shared the data of Sehet Sahulat Programme that in September 2021 approximately 62500 families availed the health services by using Sehet Card and the government wanted to add more facilities in Sehet Card such as liver transplant.

HMC Medical Director Prof Shehzad Akbar said that PICO had got competent leadership and

HMC would always support any initiative or development related to ophthalmology.

He also spoke about important development projects initiated in HMC and pledged that all the projects will be completed within the given deadlines.