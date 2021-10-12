Taha helps Sindh overpower Balochistan in low-scoring match

LAHORE: Sindh were stretched a bit in overpowering Balochistan in their tenth and final league match of the National T20 Cup here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday evening. Having contained Balochistan at 113 for five, Sindh surpassed the target in the 19th over after losing five wickets.

Sindh lost five of their batters at regular intervals. Opener Khurrum Manzoor scored 11 runs. His partner Sharjeel Khan was run out for a duck. Shan Masood made 17-ball 18. Sindh’s middle order batsman Mohamamd Taha scored 47 runs, hitting four fours, off 48 balls. He was supported by Danish Aziz, who scored 19 runs off 18 balls with three boundaries.

Balochistan’s Mohammad Ibrahim got two for 24, while Kashif Bhatti and Mohammad Mohsin grabbed one wicket each. Sent into bat, Balochistan had their openers Abdullah Shafique and Abdul Wahid Bangalzai in good knick as they scored 54 in nine overs. But their departure put Balochistan in deep trouble.

Abdullah scored 22 off 26 balls, hitting two boundaries. Bangalzai managed 29 with the help of four boundaries. Sohail Akhtar tried to rescue Balochistan with his unbeaten knock of 37 off 36 balls. He hit one four and two sixes. The following batters contributed just 20 runs.

Abrar Ahmed took two wickets, while Rumman Raees and Danish Azizi managed one scalp each. On Sunday night, Central Punjab reached the knockout stage when they defeated Balochistan by three wickets.

The match that was in Balochistan’s control went out of hands in the 18th over, bowled by Amad Butt, as Central Punjab acquired 27 runs. Central Punjab were 134 for seven at the end of the 17th over. Wahab Riaz’s stunning 28 off nine deliveries meant they needed just two when the 19th over began.

Faheem Ashraf scored 27 off 15 balls. Muhammad Akhlaq managed 32 off 21 balls. Hassan Talat scored 20, Irfan Khan 15, Mohammad Faizan 12 and Qasim Akram 13 not out. Amad and Haris Sohail got two wickets each while Junaid Khan, Kashif Bhatti and Umaid Asif grabbed one wicket apiece.

Balochistan had been restricted to 162 for seven — the lowest total of the tournament. Abdullah Shafique and Amad helped Balochistan reach a decent-looking total. Shafique made 60 runs in 42 balls with three fours and four sixes. Amad made fighting 43 in 27 balls, hitting two boundaries and three sixes. Umaid was the third highest scorer from Balochistan side with 15 runs. Sameen Gul was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. Mohammad Faizan took two, while Ahmed Safi Abdullah and Qasim Akram got one each.