Career counselling; questions and answers

Q1: My niece in Pakistan completed her BSc (Chemistry, Botany & Zoology) with 70% marks from GC University, Faisalabad. Now she is willing to do MSc in Chemistry. Please can you suggest and guide what is the scope of Masters in Chemistry. Furthermore, please advise which specialisation is best, MSc Chemistry or MSc Biochemistry? (Jaazba Sultana, Saudi Arabia)

Ans: Thank you for your email. I think your niece should choose Biochemistry instead of Chemistry. Biochemistry is a unique combination of the study of biological aspects that relate to the chemical changes and the effect of different drugs that further leads into understanding of the human body. Biochemistry has several specialisations going forward and the possibilities of getting funding for research in the areas of Microbiology, Pathology and Virology that will open more career prospects for your niece.

Q2: I have passed FSc (Pre-Medical) and now I want to do BS-Information Technology. I would be grateful if you please let me know that I can take admission without a test of additional math. Please also let me know which universities are offering this programme in Lahore? (Fehmeeda Bano, Lahore)

Ans: Please note that most private universities in Lahore offer Information Technology at bachelor’s level with different titles of BBA-IT and BS-IT. However, it all depends on your objectives and goals in preparing towards a particular career. Information Technology has a very wide scope and career prospects and I don’t think so, it requires too intensive Mathematics. If you are interested in getting into a public sector university, I suggest you contact them directly for better advice. It all depends on a number of factors especially, the location of your house and the proximity that you require etc.

Q3: I have done three-year DAE (Electrical) with 81% marks. I wish to do Civil Engineering, Computer Science or Physics. Please advise what is the best option for my career? (Asmatullah Jutt, Gujranwala.)

Ans: Having spent three years doing your DAE in Electrical, I will not suggest that you enter into a completely new area of Civil Engineering. However, Computer Science is one area that can enhance your current qualifications going forward. Being someone who is familiar with Electrical and Electronic Systems, Circuits and platforms, would be more comfortable doing a degree in Computing Science or Computer Engineering and I guess you will be more successful. Both areas have high demand and career prospects and you should be able to find relevant opportunities once you top up your DAE with such a degree.

Q4: I am studying BS Biotechnology at University of Central Punjab. I scored 3.74 CGPA in the first semester and now I am in the second semester. I need to know what is the scope of BS Biotechnology? (Shagufta Naeem Butt, Lahore)

Ans: I am pleased to see your current GPA, which is excellent and indicates that you are a hardworking and intelligent person, so please keep the good work going. Biotechnology is a very emerging and upcoming subject area that offers several specialisations which are constantly changing due to rapid advancement in this field; therefore, there may be several postgraduate and specialisations you can do once you complete your bachelor’s degree. Please contact me once you graduate and I shall be happy to guide you further.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).