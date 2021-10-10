Seven suspects of banned outfits arrested

LAHORE : CTD Punjab has conducted 71 Information Based Operations (IBOs) in different districts of Punjab to avert any untoward incident.

During the IBOs, 73 suspects were interrogated and 7 suspects have been arrested. The arrested accused have been identified as M Mushtaq s/o Abdul Majeed arrested from Rahimyar Khan. He belongs to defunct organisation LeJ. He was distributing hateful pamphlets and stickers of defunct organisation LeJ against a sect. Detail of recoveries is as under: 38 pamphlets of LeJ, 18 stickers of LeJ, a CNIC and cash Rs210.

One of the suspects namely Zafar Mehmood Khan s/o M Alam Khan was arrested from Jhang. He belongs to defunct organisation TJP. He was advertising his defunct organisation through social media and sharing hateful post on facebook. Detail of recoveries is as under: a mobile phone, OPPO A57 and Rs1,200.

Another suspected terrorist has been identified as Asim Raza s/o M Ali. He has been arrested from Gujranwala. He belongs to defunct organisation TNFJ. He was advertising his defunct organisation through stickers and distributing banned books. The recoveries are three banned books, 11 stickers of TNFJ, a mobile phone and Rs51,500.

Fourth suspect has been identified as Asif Ali s/o M Aslam; Fifth as Noman Ijaz s/o M Aslam and sixth as Mazhar Abbas s/o Khushi Muhammad.

They were arrested from Hafizabad. They belong to defunct organisation SSP. They were printing flags and stickers for their defunct organisation. Detail of recoveries is as under: 74 stickers of the defunct organisation, three mobile phones, a computer, a cuter, a printer with five different coloured sticker role, three bundles of visiting cards and cash Rs9,400. The 7th accused has been identified as Syed Tanzeel ur Rehman s/o Syed Ijaz Hussain Shah. He has been arrested from Lahore. He belongs to defunct organisation HuT. He was collecting funds for financial support of his defunct organisation due to which a case was register against him.